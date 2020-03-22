SUBSCRIBE NOW

  • Subscribe to MyRye.com: Enter your email address:

TRANSLATE

Recent Posts

Twitter Updates

    follow me on Twitter

    Categories

    Archives

    © Jay Sears, All Rights Reserved.

    « Can't Get Current Numbers - Latimer on COVID-19 | Main | Rye Mayor: Please Don't Gather in Groups »

    House Fire on Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye

    Fire - 30 Oakland Beach Rye NY - 2

    (PHOTO: The back of 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye. Courtesy: Mamaroneck FD.)

    The home at 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye suffered a fire on Sunday afternoon. Multiple departments responded including Rye FD, Harrison FD and Mamaroneck FD.

    In a post online Sunday afternoon, Mamaroneck FD said "At 13:00hrs our #FASTeam responded to a 10-75 (Working Fire) in the City Of Rye on Oakland Beach Avenue. Crews arrived on scene to smoke showing from a large 2 1/2 story peaked roof private dwelling. The fire was quickly knocked down & under control in approximately 45 minutes."

    Records show the five bedroom, two-and-one-half bath single family home was built in 1922.

    MyRye.com has contacted Rye officials for further comment. 

    Fire - 30 Oakland Beach Rye NY - 5

    (PHOTO: Multiple departments responded to 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye.)

    Fire - 30 Oakland Beach Rye NY - 1

    (PHOTO: First responders at 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye. Courtesy: Mamaroneck FD.)

    Posted by on March 22, 2020 in Rye Fire Department |

    Comments

    Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

    Verify your Comment

    Previewing your Comment

    Posted by:  | 

    This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

    Working...
    Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
    Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

    The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

    As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

    Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

    Working...

    Post a comment

    Your Information

    (Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)