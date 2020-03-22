House Fire on Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye

(PHOTO: The back of 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye. Courtesy: Mamaroneck FD.)

The home at 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye suffered a fire on Sunday afternoon. Multiple departments responded including Rye FD, Harrison FD and Mamaroneck FD.

In a post online Sunday afternoon, Mamaroneck FD said "At 13:00hrs our #FASTeam responded to a 10-75 (Working Fire) in the City Of Rye on Oakland Beach Avenue. Crews arrived on scene to smoke showing from a large 2 1/2 story peaked roof private dwelling. The fire was quickly knocked down & under control in approximately 45 minutes."

Records show the five bedroom, two-and-one-half bath single family home was built in 1922.

MyRye.com has contacted Rye officials for further comment.

(PHOTO: Multiple departments responded to 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye.)

(PHOTO: First responders at 30 Oakland Beach Avenue in Rye. Courtesy: Mamaroneck FD.)