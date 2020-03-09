SUBSCRIBE NOW

    Tampa Bay Rays Owner & Former Rye Guy Stu Sternberg on 48 Hours in Rye

    Inside Pitch

    Tampa Bay Rays baseball team owner Stu Sternberg was still living in Rye back in 2008 when his team went to the World Series.

    SternbergSternberg was on the Inside Pitch podcast on Monday, where host Steve Carney ask him how he would spend 48 hours in Rye. Sternberg had two recommendations. First, "you have to go out to Playland," said the former Rye resident. He recounted how the movie Big was filmed at Playland and reported "the boardwalk is nice."

    Sternberg's second recommendation, while of benefit to Rye residents, is actually in Harrison. "I'm a food guy" said Sternberg, before raving about the Fiamma Pork Store on Halstead Avenue. Specifically he called out the mozzarella, pancetta and sausages. 

    Sternberg, his wife Lisa and kids Sanford, Jake, Natalie, and Ella now call St. Petersberg, Florida home.

    Click thru and fast forward to minute 13 for his interview:

    Posted by on March 09, 2020

