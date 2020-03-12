Rye Schools Release Remote Learning Plan Ahead of Special Board of Ed Meeting Friday

Without saying schools are closing, Rye schools released a remote learning plan Thursday afternoon. At the same time, The Board of Education is calling a special (AKA unscheduled) meeting Friday at 1:30pm. Read into it what you will, and we will see soon enough.

First, the Board of Education will meet tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Central Administration Building, 555 Theodore Fremd Avenue, Suite B-101, Rye, New York 10580. Second, school boss Eric Byrne outlined the school's remote learning capacity in a note to parents Thursday, saying "I will communicate information about school closings and remote learning as it becomes available."

The note follows:

"March 12, 2020

Dear RCSD Parents and Guardians,

Over the course of the past few weeks, the Rye City School District has been working hard to build the capacity for remote learning for all of our students grades K-12. Our staff has worked tirelessly to build the structure necessary to deliver remote instruction through Google Classroom and to organize materials and resources for instructional delivery and student assignments. We have also surveyed the community to determine which of our families need assistance in accessing the Internet or support with devices, and we are preparing to provide those resources and that support.

All District teachers have a Google Classroom, and this platform will allow students to engage in discussions, ask questions about assignments, and submit work for feedback. Lessons will differ depending on the grade level, subject, and needs of the students; however, there will be ample time throughout the day for students to participate in learning. Teachers will also be able to converse with students individually through RCSD email.

While we recognize the value and importance of students attending classes with their peers and interacting directly with their teachers, we are confident that the plans, learning experiences, and resources our outstanding teachers have created and collected will help to ensure that learning continues.

Please follow the links below for more information on our remote learning plan, resources that will be available to students to support continued learning, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers.

In addition to the information shared above, we have developed a page on our website that will house all information and updates connected to COVID-19, including school closings, remote learning, and communications from me. Please check back regularly for the most up-to-date information.

I will communicate information about school closings and remote learning as it becomes available.

Thank you for your continued support and flexibility during this trying and disruptive time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Eric Byrne"

Accompanying document: remote learning FAQ.