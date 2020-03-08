SUBSCRIBE NOW

    Rye Schools Plan for Remote Schooling

    Rye schools remote schooling survey

    (PHOTO: Rye schools are planning ahead - in case remote schooling becomes necessary due to Coronavirus.)

    Not surprising - the Rye schools are planning for the possibility of remote schooling in the wake of Coronavirus.

    In a survey about "Student Device/Internet Access at Home" sent to parents Sunday, Rye schools said they were preparing for the "possibility of remote schooling". The note also said Rye Schools "do not have any guidance from New York State the possibility of extended school closings".

    Corona

    The email:

    "I've invited you to fill out a form:
    Student Device/Internet Access at Home
    As part of the Rye City School District's planning process to prepare for the possibility of remote schooling, it is necessary to determine the ability of our students to access the Internet and our technology platforms. Please complete the survey below as soon as possible to assist us in our planning. While we do not have any guidance from New York State the possibility of extended school closings, we will update the community when any new information is available. Thank you."

    The email linked to a survey:

    "Student Device/Internet Access at Home

    Internet Access
    Does your home have Internet Access?
    Yes
    No

    If you do not have Internet access at home, do you have an alternate method for accessing the Internet?
    No. We cannot access the Internet in our home
    Yes. My child can access the Internet after school / before school
    Yes. We can access at a local business establishment
    Yes. We can access at the local library
    Yes. We can borrow an Internet-enabled device from a family member or friend.
    Yes. We have access at a friend or family member’s home.

    Does your child have access to a computer at home (not including cellular phone)?
    Yes
    No

    What technology device(s) do your child(ren) have access to utilize at home?
    Chromebook
    Desktop
    Laptop
    Tablet ( iPad, Android, Nook, Fire, etc.)
    Does not have access to a device at home

    Please include any additional comments you may have:"

    Posted by on March 08, 2020 in Rye Schools

