Rye Schools Plan for Remote Schooling

(PHOTO: Rye schools are planning ahead - in case remote schooling becomes necessary due to Coronavirus.)

Not surprising - the Rye schools are planning for the possibility of remote schooling in the wake of Coronavirus.

In a survey about "Student Device/Internet Access at Home" sent to parents Sunday, Rye schools said they were preparing for the "possibility of remote schooling". The note also said Rye Schools "do not have any guidance from New York State the possibility of extended school closings".

The email:

"I've invited you to fill out a form:

Student Device/Internet Access at Home

As part of the Rye City School District's planning process to prepare for the possibility of remote schooling, it is necessary to determine the ability of our students to access the Internet and our technology platforms. Please complete the survey below as soon as possible to assist us in our planning. While we do not have any guidance from New York State the possibility of extended school closings, we will update the community when any new information is available. Thank you."

The email linked to a survey:

"Student Device/Internet Access at Home

Internet Access

Does your home have Internet Access?

Yes

No

If you do not have Internet access at home, do you have an alternate method for accessing the Internet?

No. We cannot access the Internet in our home

Yes. My child can access the Internet after school / before school

Yes. We can access at a local business establishment

Yes. We can access at the local library

Yes. We can borrow an Internet-enabled device from a family member or friend.

Yes. We have access at a friend or family member’s home.

Does your child have access to a computer at home (not including cellular phone)?

Yes

No

What technology device(s) do your child(ren) have access to utilize at home?

Chromebook

Desktop

Laptop

Tablet ( iPad, Android, Nook, Fire, etc.)

Does not have access to a device at home

Please include any additional comments you may have:"