    Rye Middle School Staff Remember Tests Positive for COVID-19, All in Middle & High School Last Week Urged to Self Quarantine

    A Rye Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately "the DOH recommends that all students, parents, faculty, and staff who were in either the Rye High School or Rye Middle School building last week (March 9-13) self-quarantine for fourteen days from March 12 ending on March 26".

    Corona

    Full notice sent by the schools:
     
    "From: Byrne, Eric 
    Date: Thu, Mar 19, 2020 
    Subject: RCSD Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Dear RCSD Community,

    Last evening, the District was informed by the NYS Department of Health that a staff member at Rye Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. As you know, based on privacy laws,  we cannot release the name of the individual affected.

    The staff member is exhibiting mild symptoms and is under self-quarantine. The Department of Health recommends that anyone who begins to feel ill be in contact with their family doctor/primary care provider for guidance. Additionally, the DOH recommends that all students, parents, faculty, and staff who were in either the Rye High School or Rye Middle School building last week (March 9-13) self-quarantine for fourteen days from March 12 ending on March 26. During this time, please monitor for any symptoms of illness and contact your family doctor/healthcare provider if necessary.

    We recognize this news will be concerning to many of our students, families, and staff. Please direct any medical questions or concerns to your family doctor/healthcare provider. 

    We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available. Please understand that we cannot provide any further information due to privacy laws. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time.

    Dr. Eric Byrne

    Superintendent of Schools

    --
    Eric Byrne, Ed.D
    Superintendent of Schools 
    Rye City School District"

    Posted by on March 19, 2020 in Rye Schools |

