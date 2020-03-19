BREAKING: Six (6) COVID-19 Cases in Rye City - New Numbers

In the first tally update since Monday afternoon when the first COVID-19 sheet was confirmed to MyRye.com, County Executive and Rye guy George Latimer has confirmed there are now six (6) COVID-19 cases in the city of Rye.

"Number is now 6 in Rye City with a number of “unknowns”," Latimer told MyRye.com. Latimer also reported a county number of 798 and a New York State number of 4,152. "The numbers are rising exponentially," said Latimer.