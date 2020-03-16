SUBSCRIBE NOW

    BREAKING: COVID-19 is in Rye City - 1st Case Confirmed

    The first confirmed case of Coronaviris (COVID-19) is in the City of Rye. Westchester County Executive and Rye resident George Latimer confirmed the case to MyRye.com early afternoon Monday. 

    Latimer reports there is one case in Rye City, one case in Rye Brook and no reported cases in Port Chester as of Saturday. "We’re trying to get more current data," said Latimer.

    Posted by on March 16, 2020 in Government in Rye, NY |

    divman

    who in Rye govt is in charge of notifying people who may have come in contact with this person or has come in contact with their kids ? ...... others at risk need to be notified and after they get tested we can see who they were in touch with .......

    Posted by: divman | March 16, 2020 at 05:52 PM

