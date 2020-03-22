22 COVID-19 Cases in Rye as of Friday, March 27, 2020 - 10 Dead in Westchester

(PHOTO: Latimer at his daily briefing on March 27, 2020. Media attends virtually in order to maintain social distancing.)

The number of official, reported positive COVID-19 cases in Rye has risen to 22, from the 21 number reported yesterday and 15 the day before. Ten people have died in Westchester County due to COVID-19.

County Exec and Rye guy George Latimer is continuing providing updated figures at the county and at the municipal level at his daily press briefing. The county continues to warn the figures come from the state on a delayed basis.

Westchester has 7,187 (this number was 5,944 yesterday and 4,691 the day before that) people that have tested positive for COVID-19 - the greatest per capita rate of any county in the United States. This is attributed to increased testing - 29,515 people have been tested.

Latimer also warned that people need to keep their distance when outside. He said: “We have kept open some parks and facilities around the County. We invite people to use them as a means to get proper exercise. It is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure social distancing in the parks. I am serious about this, we must maintain social distancing in our parks. If we fail to, we must shut our facilities. We do want to, but we must if we don’t adhere to the guidelines.”

Municipal Cases

· Ardsley 9

· Bedford 16

· Briarcliff Manor 9

· Bronxville 16

· Buchanan 0

· Cortlandt 48

· Croton-on-Hudson 7

· Dobbs Ferry 30

· Eastchester 55

· Elmsford 8

· Greenburgh 81

· Harrison 38

· Hastings-on-Hudson 13

· Irvington 10

· Larchmont 15

· Lewisboro 15

· Mamaroneck Town 22

· Mamaroneck Village 19

· Mount Kisco 34

· Mount Pleasant 49

· Mount Vernon 136

· New Castle 23

· New Rochelle 284

· North Castle 20

· North Salem 3

· Ossining Town 12

· Ossining Village 81

· Peekskill 41

· Pelham 21

· Pelham Manor 20

· Pleasantville 19

· Port Chester 82

· Pound Ridge 2

· Rye Brook 24

· Rye City 22

· Scarsdale 45

· Sleepy Hollow 24

· Somers 16

· Tarrytown 22

· Tuckahoe 9

· White Plains 98

· Yonkers 301

· Yorktown 55

NOTE –

o Town numbers reflect the unincorporated sections of the part of town outside villages within the town.

o Numbers reflect the actual residents of the municipality, not “zip code” residents who live in an adjacent community.

o Data lags state number by as much as 3 days, due to State release of data to the County only after the tested individual has been informed of their status.

Westchester Numbers

· Total number of hospitalized (cumulative) 91

· Total of residents currently in hospital 73

· Total hospitalized in Westchester County 67

· Deaths 10