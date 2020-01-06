Solidarity, Sinking, Blooming, The Deputy, Heard of the Internet?: Rye City Council Agenda for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

(PICTURE: Rye City Hall by local artist Heather Patterson)

The city council's agenda for its meeting on Wednesday, January 8 , 2019 is out.

The council will meet at 7:30pm in the City Council chambers. The Council will convene at 6:30pm and adjourn into Executive Session to discuss attorney-client privileged matters, personnel matters and labor negotiations.

Office Hours of the Mayor by appointment by emailing jcohn@ryeny.gov or contacting the City Manager’s Office at (914) 967-7404.

Meetings are also aired on Cablevision Channel 75 and Verizon Channel 39. We'll also see you on the Internet (live and archive).

Let's check the batting order and highlights from the 16 agenda items.

Open Mic. Residents may be heard on matters for Council consideration that do not appear on the Agenda.

Solidarity with Monsey. Resolution Against Bigotry and Hatred.

Sinking Feeling. Resolution to amend the 2020 Adopted Fees and Charges for the Boat Basin to increase fees for slips.

Blooming Execution. Presentation by Rye Sustainability regarding Fireman’s Circle plantings and resolution authorizing transfer of $3,800 from the Tree Fund to DPW so Rye Sustainability can execute the Fireman’s Circle plantings.

The Deputy. Appointment of the 2020 Deputy Mayor by the Mayor.

Patronage. Designation of the City Council’s Audit Committee by the Mayor.

More Meetings. Designation of the City Council Liaisons by the Mayor.

Heard of the Internet? Designation of official City newspaper.

Bondage. Designation of the amounts of faithful performance bonds: A. City Comptroller $ 1,000,000; B. City Clerk $ 500,000; C. City Marshall $ 100,000

Patronage, cont. Appointments to Boards and Commissions by the Mayor with Council approval.

The next regular meeting of the City Council will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The Mayor and City Council have office hours in the Mayor’s Conference Room Annex at Rye City Hall, 1051 Boston Post Road. Attendance by the Mayor and Council Members will vary. The Mayor’s Conference Room Annex is located on the 1st floor of City Hall adjacent to the Council Chambers. Hours are as follows:

Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.