    Rye Board of Ed Meeting: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

    We've got a Board of Ed meeting Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

    RCSD

    January 21, 2020 Board of Education Meeting

    The Rye City School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, January 21, 2020 beginning at 8:00 P.M. in the Rye Middle School Multipurpose Room.
    On the agenda are fiscal, special education, personnel and business items that ordinarily come before the Board. In addition, there will be a Project Based Learning Fellowship Presentation.

    Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend this meeting of the Board and to speak at designated times.

    Prior to the meeting, beginning at 7:00 P.M., the Board will meet in Executive Session at Rye Middle School Multipurpose Room for the review of the employment history of current and prospective employees, negotiations pursuant to the Taylor Law, review of current litigation and litigation strategy.

    Posted by on January 14, 2019 in Rye Schools Board of Ed

