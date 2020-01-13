Planning Commish Tuesday: Wetlands, Subdivision, Dock Expansion

The planning commission is Tuesday, January 14, 2020. We've got dock expansion at Shenorock, subdivision on Oakland Beach and a wetlands permit on Soundview Avenue.
RYE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
January 14, 2020, 7:00 PM
Held in the City Council Hearing Room of the Rye City Hall
I. HEARINGS
1. Shenorock Shore Club-Proposed Dock Expansion Project (Continued from October 15, 2019)
(At the Applicant’s Request this Matter will be continued to the Planning Commission’s January 28, 2020 Meeting.)
Required Approval(s): Wetland Permit (WP#465)
Location: 390 Stuyvesant Avenue, Sheet 153.18, Block 1, Lot(s) 7
Applicant: Mr. Richard LaCoursiere, Shenorock Shore Club
Project Description: Installation of new piles and 2,450 sf of new floating docks.
ll. ITEMS PENDING ACTION
1. Shenorock Shore Club-Proposed Dock Expansion
See Description Above
2. 97 Oakland Beach Avenue
Required Approval(s): Subdivision (SUB#354)
Location: 97 Oakland Beach Avenue, Sheet 146.18, Block 3, Lot(s) 24
Applicant: 97 Oakland Beach Avenue, LLC
Project Description: Two-Lot Subdivision
3. 184 Soundview Avenue
Required Approval(s): Wetland Permit (WP#468)
Location: 184 Soundview Avenue, Sheet 153.6, Block 3, Lot(s) 95
Applicant: Susan & Jeffrey O’Brien
Project Description: Building addition, new deck, new front porch, and
driveway expansion.
4. Minutes
5. Planning Department Update
