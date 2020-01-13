SUBSCRIBE NOW

    Planning Commish Tuesday: Wetlands, Subdivision, Dock Expansion

    The planning commission is Tuesday, January 14, 2020. We've got dock expansion at Shenorock, subdivision on Oakland Beach and a wetlands permit on Soundview Avenue. 

    Anything else catch your eye? Submit a comment below.

    RYE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
    January 14, 2020, 7:00 PM
    Held in the City Council Hearing Room of the Rye City Hall

    I. HEARINGS

    Shenorock Shore Club docks

    1. Shenorock Shore Club-Proposed Dock Expansion Project (Continued from October 15, 2019)
    (At the Applicant’s Request this Matter will be continued to the Planning Commission’s January 28, 2020 Meeting.)
    Required Approval(s): Wetland Permit (WP#465)
    Location: 390 Stuyvesant Avenue, Sheet 153.18, Block 1, Lot(s) 7
    Applicant: Mr. Richard LaCoursiere, Shenorock Shore Club
    Project Description: Installation of new piles and 2,450 sf of new floating docks.

    ll. ITEMS PENDING ACTION

    1. Shenorock Shore Club-Proposed Dock Expansion
    See Description Above

    97 Oakland Beach Avenue Rye NY

    2. 97 Oakland Beach Avenue
    Required Approval(s): Subdivision (SUB#354)
    Location: 97 Oakland Beach Avenue, Sheet 146.18, Block 3, Lot(s) 24
    Applicant: 97 Oakland Beach Avenue, LLC
    Project Description: Two-Lot Subdivision

    184 Soundview Avenue Rye NY

    3. 184 Soundview Avenue
    Required Approval(s): Wetland Permit (WP#468)
    Location: 184 Soundview Avenue, Sheet 153.6, Block 3, Lot(s) 95
    Applicant: Susan & Jeffrey O’Brien
    Project Description: Building addition, new deck, new front porch, and
    driveway expansion.

    4. Minutes

    5. Planning Department Update

    Comments

