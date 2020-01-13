Planning Commish Tuesday: Wetlands, Subdivision, Dock Expansion

The planning commission is Tuesday, January 14, 2020. We've got dock expansion at Shenorock, subdivision on Oakland Beach and a wetlands permit on Soundview Avenue.

Anything else catch your eye? Submit a comment below.

RYE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

January 14, 2020, 7:00 PM

Held in the City Council Hearing Room of the Rye City Hall

I. HEARINGS

1. Shenorock Shore Club-Proposed Dock Expansion Project (Continued from October 15, 2019)

(At the Applicant’s Request this Matter will be continued to the Planning Commission’s January 28, 2020 Meeting.)

Required Approval(s): Wetland Permit (WP#465)

Location: 390 Stuyvesant Avenue, Sheet 153.18, Block 1, Lot(s) 7

Applicant: Mr. Richard LaCoursiere, Shenorock Shore Club

Project Description: Installation of new piles and 2,450 sf of new floating docks.

ll. ITEMS PENDING ACTION

1. Shenorock Shore Club-Proposed Dock Expansion

See Description Above

2. 97 Oakland Beach Avenue

Required Approval(s): Subdivision (SUB#354)

Location: 97 Oakland Beach Avenue, Sheet 146.18, Block 3, Lot(s) 24

Applicant: 97 Oakland Beach Avenue, LLC

Project Description: Two-Lot Subdivision

3. 184 Soundview Avenue

Required Approval(s): Wetland Permit (WP#468)

Location: 184 Soundview Avenue, Sheet 153.6, Block 3, Lot(s) 95

Applicant: Susan & Jeffrey O’Brien

Project Description: Building addition, new deck, new front porch, and

driveway expansion.

4. Minutes

5. Planning Department Update