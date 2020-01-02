New Rye Council Members Sworn In

Three newly elected Rye City Council members were sworn-in in a ceremony at Rye City Hall on New Year's day.

(PHOTO: Mayor Cohn presides.)

In a ceremony presided over by Rye Mayor Josh Cohn, Rye City Court Judge Hon. Joseph Latwin conducted the swearing in ceremony for the three members.

Richard Mecca renews his time on council, and Carolina Johnson and Pam Tarlow are new to the governing body. Each will serve a four year term. All three won an uncontested election this past fall.

(PHOTO: Carolina Johnson.)

(PHOTO: Pam Tarlow.)

(PHOTO: Richard Mecca.)

The three join continuing council members Sara Goddard, Julie Souza and Ben Stacks. Council members Emily Hurd and Danielle Tagger-Epstein ended their service.

VIDEO: