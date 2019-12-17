Enter, Money, Smells, Tuning In or Out?: Rye City Council Agenda for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

(PICTURE: Rye City Hall by local artist Heather Patterson)

The city council's agenda for its meeting on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 is out.

The council will meet at 7:30pm in the City Council chambers. The Council will convene at 6:30pm and adjourn into Executive Session to discuss attorney-client privileged matters, personnel matters and labor negotiations.

Office Hours of the Mayor by appointment by emailing jcohn@ryeny.gov or contacting the City Manager’s Office at (914) 967-7404.

Meetings are also aired on Cablevision Channel 75 and Verizon Channel 39. We'll also see you on the Internet (live and archive).

Let's check the batting order and highlights from the 20 agenda items.

Wednesday Night Football. Recognition of the Rye High School football team for an outstanding season, achieving the status of New York State Semi-Finalists for the first time since moving to the Section I division.

Open Mic. Residents may be heard on matters for Council consideration that do not appear on the Agenda.

Enter. Presentation by the Landmarks Committee regarding the replacement of the City of Rye entrance signs.

Money, Honey. Resolution to adopt the 2020 Budget and establish the 2020 tax levy and 2020 tax rate. Roll Call.

The Books. Resolution authorizing the City Comptroller to make the necessary year-end closing transfers.

Smells. Authorization to update the Resolution dated 05/23/18 regarding EFC financing for Locust Avenue sewer repair.

$1M for Recreation. Resolution declaring the City Council’s intent to be lead agency under SEQRA, issuing a negative declaration, authorizing the City Manager to initiate Rye Recreation improvements for a cost not to exceed $1,000,000 from the Capital Project Fund, and referral to the Board of Architectural Review for advisory review and comment.

Tuning In? Or Out? 12. Adoption of Resolution Commencing the Transition of Rye TV to a Not-For-Profit or third party organization.

Code Red. Approve the application of Daniel Archino for the position of Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Rye Fire Department.

Fee Simple. Resolution to approve an updated retainer agreement with the Corporation Counsel. Roll Call.

Book It. Resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with the Rye Free Reading Room to furnish library services for 2020. Roll Call.

Group Discount. Resolution to authorize participation in Westchester County contracts related to cooperative bidding arrangements for ordinary course of business. Roll Call.

The Lorax. 2020 Participation in the Tree City program.

Patronage. Appointments to Boards and Commissions by the Mayor with Council approval.

The next regular meeting of the City Council will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The Mayor and City Council have office hours in the Mayor’s Conference Room Annex at Rye City Hall, 1051 Boston Post Road. Attendance by the Mayor and Council Members will vary. The Mayor’s Conference Room Annex is located on the 1st floor of City Hall adjacent to the Council Chambers. Hours are as follows:

Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.